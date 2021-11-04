A Coryell County grand jury has indicted two men on felony charges after police said people were injured during unrelated alleged incidents.
Carlos Alberto Carrington, 25, and Daniel Cardenas Deleon Jr., 40, each were indicted at the end of October on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Carrington was being held on Wednesday in the Coryell County Jail in lieu of a bond of $10,000, on the new assault charge and a motion to revoke probation on a prior charge of aggravated assault of a family member, according to jail records.
Deleon Jr. was not listed in the Coryell County Jail.
Carrington
On the morning of Feb. 12, police responded to an accident scene along I-14 in Coryell County, A blue Honda, Texas Department of Public Safety and Coryell County Sheriff’s Department vehicles had been involved in a crash, due in part to the winter storm and accumulation of ice and snow on the roadways, according to the arrest affidavit.
The driver of the Honda was identified as Carrington. Police said Carrington “was traveling west on I-14 at a reckless speed for the icy road conditions and failed to move over for an emergency vehicle,” according to the affidavit. “Carrington lost control and spun toward the left shoulder…striking the stationary patrol vehicle driven by (a state trooper) and nearly struck (a Coryell County Sheriff’s Department deputy), who was outside the vehicle while assisting the trooper.”
Police said that the trooper was injured with bruises and the vehicle was a total loss.
Deleon Jr.
A Copperas Cove police officer on July 6 met in the police station’s lobby with a woman who said that Deleon had pulled a gun and assaulted her during an incident the previous day. She said that she went to Deleon’s residence in the 900 block of Vernon Drive in Cove and an argument ensued, according to the arrest affidavit.
The woman told police that he “lunged at her to try and grab her by her right bicep,” police said. The woman then ran into the street but that he grabbed her and pushed her down, and then dragged her inside his house, locking the door behind him, according to the affidavit.
Deleon then allegedly threatened her with a dark green handgun, which was loaded.
He allegedly asked her if she had “heard about the man who killed his whole family in Copperas Cove … that man was tired of playing games,” according to the affidavit.
The woman told police that she was able to leave the home once he fell asleep.
Also indicted in Coryell County, in unrelated charges, were:
Joseph Michael Berryhill, 38, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Robert Alan Trumbature, 45, on a charge of failure to comply with sex offenders duty to register.
Jasmine Lanuola Woods, 28, of Fort Sill, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Jesse Lee Beckett Sr., 38, of Gatesville, on a charge of stalking.
Floyd Milton Lewis Durham, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Mario Isiah Palacio, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of continuous violence against the family.
Anthony Shane Jacobson, 23, of Gatesville, on charges of manufacture or deliver of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams and possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Charles Ray Seniceros Jr., 26, on a charge of manufacture or deliver of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Richard Lynn Key, 39, on a charge of evading arrest or detention.
Frances Earlene Dixon, 42, on a charge of manufacture or deliver of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Andrew Joseph Rabenold, 36, on charges of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams, manufacture or deliver of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams and manufacture or deliver of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Albert Lynn Prince, 32, on five counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
James Stanley Glaze, 59, on a charge of indecency with a child by contact.
Kenneth Leon Mask, 43, on a charge of failure to comply with sex offenders duty to register.
Jeb Leaird McClellan, 25, on a charge of prohibited substance or item in correctional facility.
Stacey Jobarez Sanders, 33, on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.
Anthony Stefan Williams, 43, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Travis Ray Oliver, 42, of Copperas Cove, on charges of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams and manufacture or deliver of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Amber Louise Brown, 34, of Copperas Cove, on charges of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams and manufacture or deliver of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Douglas Ray Bishop, 48, of Gatesville, on charges of prohibited weapon and possession of marijuana more than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds.
Tracie May Stevenson-Hall, 35, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Anthony Jantz Boaz, 34, of Gatesville, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
