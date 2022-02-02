A Coryell County grand jury in January indicted two women after police said they shot another person’s English bulldog to death in Copperas Cove last year.
Copperas Cove residents Betty Louise Thomas, 64, and her daughter, Jessica Lynn Thomas, 35, each were indicted on a third-degree felony charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals.
Neither woman was listed in the Coryell County Jail as of Wednesday.
On the afternoon of March 20, 2021, a Coryell County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the 1000 block of Lutheran Church Road in Cove in reference to a dog being shot, according to the arrest affidavit.
Upon arrival, the deputy said he could tell the dog was deceased. He said that he found four dead chickens around the dog’s carcass; but when he looked in the dog’s mouth, he did not see feathers or blood and some of the chickens appeared to be partially frozen.
The deputy located two gunshot wounds in the dog.
Several witnesses told police that they had heard two gunshots. One witness “said that while he was walking down the roadway, Jessica Thomas yelled at him that she had shot the dog,” according to the affidavit.
When the deputy met with Jessica Thomas, she allegedly told police that she was in the back of the house and that her mother, Betty Thomas, had shot the dog because it killed her chickens. Betty Thomas allegedly told police that she then dragged the dog out to the road along with the dead chickens so that the neighbor who owned the dog would see.
Police later learned from a veterinarian that the dog was pregnant with a litter of nine puppies, according to the affidavit.
The person who owned the dog said that it was a 2-year-old English bulldog and that none of her dogs have ever been on the property owned by Betty and Jessica Thomas. The person provided pictures that showed the Thomas’s free-range chickens on her property.
Also indicted by a Coryell County grand jury in January, on unrelated charges, were:
James Anthony Manning, 36, on charges of theft of livestock, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a controlled substance more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams.
Sonya Marie Andrews, 45, on a charge of forgery.
David Reb Evetts, 32, on charges of possession of a controlled substance more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams and obstruction or retaliation.
Estevan Segura, 22, on charges of accident involving death and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Christopher Ray Shaw, 43, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Tamarcus Jaques Scott, 22, on a charge of deadly conduct discharging a firearm.
Rashad Valento Bryon Paekinson, 26, on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Adam Ramon, 40, on a charge of theft of property.
Franklin Delando McCrary, 36, on a charge of forgery.
Travis Glen Duvall, 41, on a charge of theft of property.
Terrance St. Clair John, 35, on a charge of burglary of a building.
Earlie Scott III, 43, on charges of possession of a controlled substance more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams, unlawful possession of metal or body armor by a felon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Eric Dominguez Urbie, 32, on a charge of injury to a child.
Derryl Bernard Robinson, 30, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Maria Teresa Sifuente Martinez, 54, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Ramon Dante Gutierrez, 21, on a charge of continuous violence against the family.
Daniel Lee Chism, 38, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Derick Babauta, 40, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
Richard Lee Adams, 56, on two charges of aggravated assault.
David Christopher Williams, 44, on two charges of possession of a controlled substance more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams.
Michael Allan Hofstetter, 44, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance more than 200 grams but less than 400 grams.
Lauren Michele Allinson, 31, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Xavier Randolph Williams, 40, on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Tyzchwon Zewon Wells, 44, on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Charles L. Smith, 48, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Jassen Dusty Misech, 43, on a charge of sexual assault of a child.
Jerry Dewayne Smith, 44, on a charge of assault of a family or household member with previous convictions.
Alexander Cody Balle, 38, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Shamel Dante Davis, 32, on a charge of assault of a family or household member with previous convictions.
Antonio Lora, 26, on a charge of debit or credit card abuse.
Tion Khalil Walker, 22, on a charge of theft of a firearm.
