Brandon Hogan, a Coryell County Jail prisoner who escaped from custody earlier this week, was still on the run Wednesday afternoon from the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office.
Hogan jumped a fence and escaped Monday while on a supervised three-man work detail at Seaton Cemetery near Leon junction in the Gatesville area. Deputies and other law enforcement remain in the area actively searching and will continue to do so until Hogan is located and returned to custody, the sheriff’s office said in a statement to the Herald on Wednesday.
