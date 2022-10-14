GATESVILLE — Brandon Hogan, who escaped from Coryell County Jail custody last month, is now on the state’s top 10 most wanted list with a $7,500 reward if a tip leads to his capture, officials said at a news conference Friday morning.
“He is continuing to elude us, but I will tell you that we are broadening our search.” Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams said at the 10 a.m. news conference in Gatesville.
Hogan escaped by climbing over a fence while he was on a jail work crew at Seaton Cemetery, 333 Seaton Road in Leon Junction, on Sept. 26. Leon Junction is north of Fort Hood, approximately 27 miles northwest of Temple and approximately 15 miles southeast of Gatesville.
Hogan has been placed on the Texas Top 10 Most Wanted List with a $7,500 reward, combining state and county funding sources, said Sgt. Bryan Washko with the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Williams said he doesn’t believe Hogan had help escaping, but he almost certainly has had help since escaping. Apparently Hogan was not qualified for a work detail, but that matter will be investigated once he’s been returned to custody, officials said.
“I need Mr. Brandon Hogan to understand one thing: We ain’t gonna quit. You’re gonna have to get lucky every time, we only have to get lucky once. We’re going to find you and we’re gonna lock you up where you belong,” the sheriff said.
Williams said the department has run down “hundreds of leads.”
“For those that may be harboring Mr. Hogan, I’m going to tell you we’re going to hunt you down like a dog,” Williams said at a similar news conference on Oct. 6. “If we find that you’ve helped him, I can assure you that we will take your freedoms.”
