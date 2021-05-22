Attorneys for Coryell County and its sheriff’s department are asking a federal judge to dismiss an excessive force lawsuit that was filed by a Copperas Cove man last month.
Samuel Ramirez is demanding monetary damages after he says he was the victim of excessive force during an encounter between himself and unnamed deputies of the sheriff’s department in 2019, according to a federal civil rights lawsuit that was filed on April 26 in U.S. District Court, Western District of Texas in Austin.
No hearings have been set in the case.
Allegations
In his 10-page complaint, Ramirez alleges that a deputy assaulted him on April 30, 2019, when he was at his home in Cove.
He said that a deputy approached the front door and was attempting to locate a person who was not Ramirez, according to the complaint.
Not wishing to speak to the deputy, Ramirez “turned his body as to return back inside his property,” according to the complaint. “Suddenly, the deputy tackled (Ramirez) to the ground…then proceeded to use excessive force in the process of detaining (Ramirez), in violation of his Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment rights. Plaintiff feared for his life.”
Ramirez said that his back and finger were injured during the incident and that he also subsequently began to suffer from anxiety that caused him to lose his job, according to the complaint.
Coryell County’s response
Attorneys from the McGinnis Lochridge and Kilgore LLP law firm in Austin, who are representing Coryell County and the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office, filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit on Tuesday.
They argue that Ramirez’s lawsuit should be dismissed because of a type of immunity in which governmental entities, such as the CCSO, are not liable for a claim of assault.
“Without establishing a waiver to governmental immunity, the trial court is without jurisdiction,” according to the motion.
The court document also gives a different account of the alleged incident on April 30, 2019.
“CCSO deputies ... were executing an arrest warrant of another individual at (Ramirez’s) home address in Copperas Cove,” according to the nine-page motion. “Due to (Ramirez’s) actions, (he) was detained by CCSO deputies.”
In the same motion, attorneys ask for the case to be transferred from the Austin Division to the Waco Division of the Western District of Texas.
Ramirez is demanding a jury trial in the case.
In addition to monetary damages and expenses, he is asking that Coryell County conduct an investigation into the deputies and review its policies and procedures regarding the use of force.
