A Coryell County woman who is facing a felony charge for the alleged shooting of a neighbor’s pregnant bulldog near Copperas Cove last year was arrested on Friday, March 4, on a new felony charge after a story was published online in the Herald on March 3.
In addition to an animal cruelty charge, Betty Thomas now is facing a third-degree felony charge of retaliation.
Betty Thomas, 64, and her daughter, Jessica Lynn Thomas, 35, each were originally indicted in January on a third-degree felony charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals. Police said that either Betty Thomas or Jessica Thomas shot and killed their neighbor’s dog on March 20, 2021. Betty Thomas told the Herald earlier this month that she was justified in shooting the dog because it had killed her chickens and was trying to kill another one.
Betty Thomas has not been indicted on the new charge.
Her animal cruelty case is set to be heard by a jury in a Coryell County courtroom on Oct. 31.
New felony charge
According to the defense attorney for Betty Thomas, she was arrested on Friday after making statements to the Herald that conflicted with her prior statements to law enforcement investigators.
“Some of the information that she gave you was new to law enforcement,” said Paul S. Harrell, on Tuesday. Harrell represents Betty Thomas on the animal cruelty charge, but not the retaliation charge. “The (Coryell County Sheriff’s Office) was already investigating, but based on the article, they issued two warrants for her arrest. She turned herself in. It could be they saw one or more of her statements as an admission.”
The arrest affidavit in the retaliation charge was written prior to the publication of the Herald’s stories, but the warrant for the arrest for Betty Thomas occurred on the same day as a story on the dog-killing case appeared in the newspaper.
Dated Feb. 22, the affidavit alleges that Betty Thomas repeatedly attempted to get her neighbor arrested for stealing packages but Coryell County Sheriff’s Office investigators said they could find no evidence that this occurred.
Betty Thomas allegedly told a deputy that she wanted to file a theft report “to give them a scare,” according to the affidavit filed by a deputy on the retaliation charge. “After investigating the incident, I found that Betty was trying to get her neighbors in trouble and there is no proof that her items were stolen by her neighbors.”
The county attorney’s office in Coryell County declined to prosecute a theft case against the neighbor accused of stealing packages in January, and the sheriff’s office closed the case.
The neighbor referenced in the affidavit is the same neighbor whose dog was killed the prior year. She told the Herald in a series of emails that her family has been victimized by a campaign of harassment dating back to at least 2020.
“I have tried to move on from these women but they just won’t leave us alone,” said Diana Rosario Rivera. “Her story about the events that took place that day (of the shooting) are completely untrue and fabricated.”
Rivera said that Chyna, the English bulldog, would not have attacked chickens as alleged.
“She was a pet and a family member with absolutely no threatening nature,” Rivera said. “She was pregnant and walking around very slowly and not even messing with the farm cats and mostly sleeping. Even not being pregnant, she has never attacked any animals or birds on our property. It is illegal to shoot family pets that don’t pose a threat ... I believe they lured my dog onto their property just to kill it.”
The animal cruelty accusation
On the afternoon of March 20, 2021, a Coryell County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the 1000 block of Lutheran Church Road in reference to a dog being shot, according to the arrest affidavit.
Upon arrival, the deputy said he could tell the dog was deceased. He said that he found four dead chickens around the dog’s carcass; but when he looked in the dog’s mouth, he did not see feathers or blood and some of the chickens appeared to have been dead for a period of time as rigor mortis had set in.
The deputy located two gunshot wounds in the dog.
Several witnesses told police that they had heard two gunshots. One witness “said that while he was walking down the roadway, Jessica Thomas yelled at him that she had shot the dog,” according to the affidavit.
When the deputy met with Jessica Thomas, she allegedly told police that she was in the back of the house and that her mother, Betty Thomas, had shot the dog because it killed her chickens.
Police later learned from a veterinarian that the dog was pregnant with a litter of nine puppies, according to the affidavit.
Betty Thomas said that since the Herald published the story on the indictment, she has been forced into early retirement and has been confronted by people on the street.
