A Coryell County grand jury at the end of August handed down felony indictments against five people charged with unrelated armed assaults, including one man accused of a shooting that left a man dead in Copperas Cove earlier this year.
Anthony Ramos, 22, Sean Michael Crimm, 27, Felicia Nell Davis, 39, Shabretta Shanteria Dinkins, 27, and Christopher Wayne Hogan, 28, each are facing felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Ramos, who is accused of shooting and killing Eric Wayne Rodgers, 35, in June was being held in the Coryell County Jail on Monday in lieu of a bond of $250,000.
Dinkins is the only one who was not listed in jail records. Crimm’s bond was listed at $25,000; Davis’s bonds totaled $25,000; and Hogan’s bonds totaled $75,000 on three charges.
Ramos
Ramos was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a separate charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury after a fatal shooting that occurred on June 16 in the 400 block of North Seventh Street in Cove.
Cove police said Rodgers was fatally shot while arguing with Ramos. Police said that he suffered two gunshot wounds and later was pronounced dead at a Killeen hospital.
A 34-year-old man was struck in the abdomen when a bullet passed through his residence. He was treated and released.
Witnesses gave police a description of two Hispanic men who had allegedly pulled up in front of the residence in a Chevy pickup truck.
“Eric confronted them in the street, where he was shot,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said that the men had gotten into an argument earlier at a convenience store.
Surveillance video at the residence captured the shooting, and video from the store depicted the suspects, according to the affidavit.
Crimm & Davis
On July 9, Gatesville police were dispatched to the 1600 block of West Main Street in reference to an assault in which witnesses said Davis and Crimm, her boyfriend, were fleeing the scene, according to the arrest affidavit. Police performed a traffic stop and detained the pair a short while later.
The alleged victim said that Davis and Crimm had come to his residence uninvited while he was not at home and attempted to enter the home. The man’s juvenile son was at home and was told by his father to not let them in. The man said that when he arrived at his house, Crimm punched him in the face while he was still in his car, police said. He exited the vehicle and the two men began to throw punches until the victim said Davis hit him with a baseball bat.
“He disengaged with Crimm and grabbed the bat from Davis,” according to the affidavit. “While doing so, a neighbor yelled a warning to him. He looked back and saw Crimm had drawn a large knife from his calf area...and began to make stabbing motions toward him.”
The two then fled in a car, police said.
Dinkins
Dinkins was indicted on charges of aggravated assault and abandon or endanger a child through criminal negligence, according to court records.
Copperas Cove police on July 10 responded to the 400 block of Carothers Street in reference to a violent offense with weapons involved, according to the arrest affidavit. Police said that Dinkins pointed a handgun at a man and his juvenile child while in the midst of an argument.
The alleged victim told police that Dinkins was about 10 feet away from the child when she pointed the gun.
Hogan
Cove police took two assault reports in June that involved Hogan. He was indicted on charges of aggravated assault, continuous violence against the family and assault of a family member by choking.
On June 19, Cove police went to the 500 block of South 11th Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. The officer overheard the woman at the home tell another person that Hogan had “choked her out” the night before, on June 18, according to the arrest affidavit.
She told police that he was angry and threatened to “smash her face in” and then began choking her, pulling her hair and then threatened to slit her throat with a pocket knife in his hand, according to the affidavit.
When questioned by police, Hogan said that they had only had a verbal argument.
Cove police met with the victim at police headquarters again on June 26 regarding a separate alleged choking assault that the victim said happened on May 21.
Also indicted in August, on unrelated charges, were:
Stacy Taylor Brown, 55, of Gatesville, on a charge of possession of marijuana more than 5 pounds but less than 50 pounds.
Thomas Brown, 53, of Gatesville, on a charge of possession of marijuana more than 5 pounds but less than 50 pounds.
Steven William Patterson, 31, of Gatesville, on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more.
Christian Deshawn Brown, 23, of Killeen, on a charge of tampering or fabricating evidence.
Emanuel Alfredo Santiago, 17, of Kempner, on a charge of aggravated robbery.
Rufus Wayne Anderson, 30, on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more.
James Schumann, 22, on a charge of sexual assault.
Robert Brett Murray Jr., 33, on a charge of assault of a family or household member with a previous conviction.
Christopher Lee Jones, 32, on charges of tampering or fabricating evidence and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Donald Wayne Moore, 34, on five counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.
Michelle Gaye Lincoln, 44, of Copperas Cove, on charges of tampering or fabricating evidence and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Billy Joe Gibbs, 42, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams.
