Council to discuss next step of prospective residential development

A resolution authorizing and approving the creation of the Killeen Public Facility Corporation and approving the related Certificate of Formation is scheduled to be discussed by the Killeen City Council at its workshop on Tuesday.
At its Nov. 17 meeting, the council heard a presentation from Alistair Jenkin, of NRP Group, on a proposed multifamily development his company wants to build on 25.26 acres at W.S. Young and Business 190. The proposed development would be made up of 368 units, a number subject to change, geared toward a wide income level. The estimated cost for the project is currently $65 million.
At the same meeting, the council received a briefing on the concept of public facility corporations (PFC), a tool authorized by chapter 303 of the Texas Local Government Code. Specifically, one to be used for the prospective NRP project.
“The purpose of PFCs, as stated in the statute, is to allow broad power to finance or to provide for the acquisition, construction, rehabilitation, renovation, repair, equipping, furnishing, and placement in service of public facilities in an orderly, planned manner and at the lowest possible borrowing price,” according to a city staff report. “A PFC can also be used as an economic development tool.”
The Killeen Public Facility Corporation would require council approval for both its creation and its certificate of formation. The PFC would be a nonprofit public corporation, governed by a board of directors composed of the mayor and city council, according to the report.
The city staff supports the creation of the KPFC, according to the report.
Tuesday’s workshop meeting will be at 5 p.m. inside the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College Street, Killeen.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the City’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
