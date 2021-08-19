Court documents obtained by the Herald have shed new light in the case of a woman accused of stabbing a man over the weekend in Killeen.
According to an affidavit obtained from the Bell County District Clerk’s Office, Killeen police responded to the 2200 block of Tyler Street at 6:48 a.m. Saturday in reference to a man bleeding on a front porch of a nearby home. When officers arrived, they found a male victim lying on his back on the porch with a towel against his neck, according to the affidavit. Officers said there was a great deal of blood surrounding him.
The victim told police a woman, who was later identified as 30-year-old Juleika Garcia, had stabbed him in the neck with a pair of scissors. He was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple. Officers were told Garcia had possibly run back into her home and padlocked the front gate. Police were also told that two young children, a boy and a girl, were in the house, the affidavit said Thursday.
One of the responding officers went to the property and shouted for anyone in the house to come out, at which time, Garcia exited though the front door and collapsed. An officer went over to assist her and observed puncture wounds on her neck. The children also came out of the house.
Garcia told one of the officers, as well as an EMS medic, that she had stabbed the man and then attacked herself, according to court documents. Police asked for consent to search the home and found blood on the doors, walls, floor, articles of clothing and furniture. They also found puddles of blood in the master bedroom and a pair of bloody scissors.
On Tuesday, Killeen Police said in an email sent to the Herald that the children had minor injuries and were taken to the Mclane Children’s Medical Center in Temple. It was not indicated by court papers or KPD if Garcia had attacked the children.
As of Thursday, Garcia remains in custody at the Bell County Jail where she was booked by Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey. Ivey set her bail at $125,000. She was charged with aggravated assault against a family member with a deadly weapon, court documents said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.