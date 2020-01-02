A pretrial hearing date was set on Thursday for two Killeen women accused of beating a 12-year-old child with clubs last year.

Defense attorneys for Chonda Chere Edmond, 44, and Kyhirah Yasmin Clemons, 32, filed waivers of their formal arraignments, according to the 27th Judicial District Court coordinator’s office.

