A Bell County judge decided on a motion Monday afternoon to reduce the bond of a former Killeen Independent School District kindergarten teacher accused of indecency with a child by contact.
Leonardo Casias, 66, was listed in the Bell County Jail on Monday afternoon in lieu of a bond of $100,000 on the second-degree felony, half of the $200,000 amount of the initial bond.
In addition to reducing the bond amount, Judge John Gauntt in the 27th Judicial District Court decided that Casias could be interviewed for a personal recognizance bond, according to the court coordinator’s office on Monday.
He now has a pretrial hearing set for Feb. 18.
Casias’s “confinement and restraint are illegal because bond is excessive, oppressive and beyond the financial means of (Casias),” according to the motion filed on Jan. 3 by defense attorney Anthony Smith. Smith said in the motion that Casias has a child in the custody of Child Protective Services who does not have another family member to care for him besides Casias.
“The amount of bond is a tool to guarantee the defendant’s presence in court and not to be used as an instrument of oppression,” the motion reads.
Smith argued that Casias is not a danger to society and will appear in court.
The Killeen Police Department received information that Casias engaged in inappropriate contact with a student in the 2016-2017 school year at Peebles Elementary School in Killeen, according to a news release by the Killeen Police Department.
A KPD investigator began an investigation into the case on Nov. 18, 2018, according to the arrest affidavit.
A student at the school told the investigator that Casias touched her inappropriately with his hand every day between August 2016 and January 2017, according to the affidavit.
The girl said “Casias would give her candy so she would not tell,” according the affidavit.
The former teacher was arrested in Poteet, 180 miles from Killeen and extradited to Bell County, where he was booked on June 7, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.