One man was arrested following a break-in at a Killeen Independent School District building this week.
The break-in at Killeen Learning Support Services building, 902 N. 10th St., reportedly happened early Monday morning.
Sean Michael Naini, 22, of Copperas Cove was taken into custody by Killeen Police Department and booked into Bell County Jail on two third-degree felony counts and charges of criminal trespassing and criminal mischief.
Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya confirmed the break-in and issued a statement emphasizing the fact that “we have additional security personnel as employees arrive to their offices at KLSS.”
Naini was listed in Bell County Jail Thursday morning with a bond total of $3,000.
