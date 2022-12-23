A Copperas Cove man was indicted by a Coryell County grand jury earlier this month after police said he beat a pregnant woman who was shielding a baby from the alleged assault.
Colton Eugene Cantwell, 23, was indicted on a charge of endangering a child through criminal negligence. He was being held in the Coryell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of a bond of $100,000, on the state jail felony charge. Cantwell was booked into jail on July 29.
On July 23, at around 9:30 p.m., Cove police were dispatched to an apartment in the 1800 block of North Main Street in reference to a domestic assault.
There, officers spoke with a woman who said that Cantwell physically assaulted her and that he knew she was six months pregnant at that time.
“I observed (the victim) to be in a significant amount of pain ... she had difficulty moving around on her own,” according to an arrest affidavit.
The woman told police that Cantwell had arrived at the apartment at around 8 p.m.
“Upon her answering the door, Cantwell pushed past her into the apartment,” according to the affidavit. “(He) began demanding her cell phone and keys. When (the woman) told him no, Cantwell became assaultive and began to punch and kick her ... in both arms, legs, chest and stomach.”
The woman told police that Cantwell then attempted to grab their one-year-old child but the woman picked up the child instead.
“Cantwell began to punch and kick (the woman) as she was shielding (the child) from the assault,” according to the affidavit.
When the woman stated that she was going to call the police, Cantwell allegedly fled the residence. She told police that he was “mentally unstable due to narcotics.”
Police said that the woman requested an emergency order of protection.
ALSO INDICTED IN CORYELL COUNTY IN DECEMBER, IN UNRELATED CASES, WERE:
Frank Vincent Beaton, 58, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with previous convictions.
Paul O’Neal Potter, 43, on a charge of criminal mischief.
Derichon Jamal Christopher, 32, on charges of manufacture or deliver a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams, manufacture or deliver a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 400 grams, and possession of marijuana more than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds.
Christopher Mark Weist, 46, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Christopher Duane Richard Bell, 35, on one count of sexual assault and one count of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Aaron Jaykhail Franklin, 25, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Matthew David Miller, 49, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Brian Ross Stringer, 37, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with previous convictions.
Eric Dominguez Uribe, 32, on a charge of tampering or fabricating evidence.
Anthony Chad Estes, 38, on a charge of manufacture or deliver a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Robert Justin Branham, 42, on two charges of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams, and one charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution.
Jason Wayne Erno, 26, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Rashad Valento Bryon Parkinson, 27, on two counts of sexual assault of a child.
Salvador Raphael Robinson, 41, on a charge of injury to an elderly person with intentional bodily injury.
Elkyn Amado Marrero-Huertas, 22, on a charge of assault of a peace officer.
Erin Bailey Finchum, 36, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
