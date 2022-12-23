CRIME graphic

A Copperas Cove man was indicted by a Coryell County grand jury earlier this month after police said he beat a pregnant woman who was shielding a baby from the alleged assault.

Colton Eugene Cantwell, 23, was indicted on a charge of endangering a child through criminal negligence. He was being held in the Coryell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of a bond of $100,000, on the state jail felony charge. Cantwell was booked into jail on July 29.

