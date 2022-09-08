A Bell County grand jury indicted a Copperas Cove man this week after police said he used a firearm to threaten two women earlier this year.
Jason Wayne King, 39, was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of a bond of $150,000, on the second-degree felony charge. He was booked into jail on Aug. 13.
Killeen police on Aug. 11 were dispatched to a residence in the city after a report of a domestic disturbance involving a gun.
There, officers spoke with a woman who said that King “arrived at their home earlier and appeared to be under the influence of some substance,” according to the arrest affidavit. “There was an argument and King started to strike her with his hands and fists, causing bodily injury.”
The woman told police that during the assault King put a gun to her head and threatened to kill her.
“Police observed physical injuries on her body consistent with her report,” according to the affidavit.
Witnesses told police that “they observed (King) drive up to the (woman’s) house very quickly and aggressively pulled into the driveway,” police said. “A few moments later they heard a woman screaming and yell for someone to call the police. One neighbor stated they observed (King) repeatedly punch (the woman) in the stomach and say, ‘Ain’t nobody gonna hear you...’ several times.”
Another woman at the home also allegedly was threatened with a gun by King.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Clifford L. Tibbetts, 65, of Nolanville, on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child.
Yeferson Adams-Aracena, 28, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Nazarion J. Anderson, 19, of Killeen, on a charge of tampering with evidence.
Joshua B. Perez, 46, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Kaleigh M. Gibbs, 21, of Killeen, on charges of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.
Orlando M. Bush, 23, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.
Marita M. Ellis, 43, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Anthony M. Jones, 31, of Killeen, on two counts of sexual assault and one count of assault of a family or household member by strangulation.
