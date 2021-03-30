A Coryell County grand jury indicted a Copperas Cove man on a felony charge after police said he threatened to abduct a woman as a prank earlier this year.
Bishop Lindberg McRae, 25, was indicted by a Coryell County grand jury earlier this month on a charge of criminal attempted kidnapping.
He was not listed in Coryell County custody as of Monday.
On Jan. 16, Cove police were dispatched to the 900 block of North Seventh Street in response to a report of suspicious activity.
A woman, who was “visibly upset, shaking and holding back tears,” told police that she had been outside when a vehicle stopped in front of her residence, according to the arrest affidavit. A man asked her what street he was on, as if asking for directions, police said.
She told police that she showed her his cellphone where he had allegedly typed the message, “Get in the car now or I will shoot you,” according to the affidavit.
The man then yelled at the woman, “Now!” police said. The woman told the police that she told the man, “no,” and stepped back from his vehicle.
A witness followed the suspect to his residence in the 200 block of Jason Drive in Cove.
Police arrived at McRae’s house, where he told officers that he had never met the woman before.
“Bishop stated he selected (the victim) because she was an attractive Hispanic woman who was outside while he was driving around,” according to the affidavit. “Bishop explained that he was peer-pressured by an unidentified friend to prank someone by threatening to kidnap them.”
Also indicted this month, in unrelated cases, were:
Jeffrey Allan Ritz, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more.
Lorenzo Ford, 58, of Gatesville, on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more.
Robert Lee Brown, 31, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Johnny Eric Jackson, 46, of Gatesville, on two charges of assault of a family or household member.
Stephon Malike Lane, 24, on a charge of continuous violence against the family and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Randall Scott Smith, 47, of Kempner, on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Glenn Russell Wallace, 59, of Gatesville, on a charge of sexual assault.
Stephen T-Shunbre Mumford, 25, of Temple, on a charge of prostitution.
Charles Ray Seniceros, 25, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Frank Coty Falzon, 30, on a charge of violating a bond or protective order.
Bryon Osborne Prewitt Jr., 21, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of sexual assault of a child.
Lexxus Hernandez, 23, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, accident involving serious bodily injury, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Miguel Angel Velazquez, 63, of Copperas Cove, on two charges of indecency with a child by sexual contact and one charge of indecency with a child by exposure.
