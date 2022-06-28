A Coryell County grand jury this month indicted a Copperas Cove man on two felony charges after police said he shot and killed a local business owner and also shot a police officer in the leg during an incident earlier this year.
Kevin Frazier, 37, was being held in the Coryell County Jail on Sunday in lieu of bonds totaling $275,000, jail records showed. In June, he was indicted on a first-degree felony charge of murder and a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Cove police arrived at a house in the 1000 block of Hobby Road moments before Destiney J. Carey, 33, was shot and killed, according to the arrest affidavit.
On April 7, police received a call around 12:25 p.m. after a 911 hang-up call. When the officer arrived and knocked on the door, the officer heard a male voice telling him to wait. The officer continued to knock and then proceeded to kick the door open when screaming was heard coming from inside the residence, police said.
When the officer kicked the door open, he heard “several gunshots” coming from inside the residence. He observed a woman, later identified as Carey, lying motionless on the ground near the front door. The officer also saw a man, identified as Frazier, lying on the ground in the living room.
Frazier was placed in handcuffs and the officer attempted lifesaving measures on Carey until paramedics arrived on scene. Paramedics were unable to revive Carey, who succumbed to her injuries.
As other officers arrived, Frazier was escorted out of the residence and officers observed that he had gunshot wounds “to the torso area,” according to the affidavit.
Cove police did not specify how Frazier was shot. He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries before being taken to jail on April 10.
Police interviewed Frazier two more times after he was taken from the scene — once at the hospital and once at Cove police headquarters after he was treated and released.
Police called his description of events from their multiple interviews with him as “inconsistent.”
Frazier was indicted on an aggravated assault charge after police said the responding officer was struck in the leg by shrapnel after kicking the door open.
“(The officer) was shot at and the bullet went through a window attached to the front entrance,” police said. “The bullet then went through the pants of his left leg and a glass shard embedded into (the officer’s) leg. Detectives investigated the incident, and determined Frazier fired the weapon which ultimately struck (the officer) in the leg.”
Carey owned High Sadity Boutique in central Killeen.
Also indicted in June, in unrelated charges, were:
Leslie Adam Rollins, 50, on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Brian Lee Holstein, 37, on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams, and manufacture or deliver a controlled substance more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams.
Malcom Keshaud Clincy, 26, on charges of fraudulent use or possession of a credit or debit card and manufacture or deliver a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Maurice Barron Jefferson, 55, on charges of assault of a peace officer or judge and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Michael Ricardo January, 32, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Justin Ryan Vincent, 36, on four charges of manufacture or deliver of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams and two charges of manufacture or deliver a controlled substance more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams.
Davis Duquan Seegers, 36, on a charge of manufacture or deliver a controlled substance more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams.
Douglas Alan Hill, 43, on charges of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and assault of a family member by choking.
Carlos Jose Arias, 20, on charges of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 400 grams.
Nelson Jose Ramirez, 29, on charges of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and smuggling of persons.
Richard Randolph Lewis, 46, on charges of aggravated assault against a public servant and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Timothy Dewell Pryear, 21, on a charge of assault of a pregnant person.
Curtis Simon Brown, 36, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Daniel William Davis, 40, on a charge of assault of a family or household member with previous convictions.
Gustavo Gonzalez, 18, on a charge of continuous violence against the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.