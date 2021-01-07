A man from Copperas Cove is in stable condition after being shot, Cove police spokesman Lt. Kevin Miller said in a news release Thursday.
Police responded around 12:40 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Donna Avenue and Hughes Avenue for a call of a gunshot victim.
The man was treated on scene and taken by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, the release said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information can contact the Copperas Cove Police Department at 254-547-8222, Ext. 6894, or Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111.
