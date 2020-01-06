Demetris Jamar Easterling

Demetris Jamar Easterling

A Copperas Cove man pleaded guilty in a Bell County courtroom on Monday morning to felony possession of marijuana after a traffic stop and foot chase last year.

Demetris Jamar Easterling, 25, who also is known as “Boo,” pleaded guilty and sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 20, said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Monday. Easterling was charged with possession of marijuana more than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds, a state jail felony, according to jail and court records.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.