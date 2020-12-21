A Copperas Cove man pleaded guilty and was sentenced on two felony charges after police said he assaulted two employees at a Killeen nightclub, and punched a police officer, during an incident earlier this year.
Antonio Sanchez Word, 36, of Copperas Cove, was sentenced to four years in prison on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony; and a charge of assault of a public servant, a third-degree felony.
The sentences will run concurrently and he will get credit for time served.
Judge Paul LePak, who presides over the 264th Judicial District Court, followed a plea agreement in the case.
Word was being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday in lieu of bonds totaling $205,000 on the two felonies and a Class A misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest, search or transport.
Aggravated assault
Killeen police were dispatched on Feb. 21 to a nightclub in the 500 block of West Rancier Avenue in reference to an armed subject. Upon arrival, police spoke with several witnesses who said that a man, later identified as Word, “was at the club and (was) irate after being told to leave,” according to the arrest affidavit.
One of the victims said that Word hit her repeatedly in the head and face with a pool cue that he had broken in half. “After being able to get the suspect out of the club, (Word) pointed a handgun that was silver in color at (the second victim), causing her to fear for her life,” police said.
The witnesses said that Word fled on foot from the scene.
Not long afterward, an officer located Word at a convenience store near the club. Police “were able to locate the firearm on the right side of the convenience store.”
It was a .32-caliber handgun that was loaded with four bullets, police said.
Assault of a public servant
On Feb. 22, a Killeen police officer found himself in a confrontation with Word after Word had been transported to the Killeen City Jail after the nightclub incident. The officer, who was dropping off paperwork in an unrelated case, saw another officer arrive with Word, who was “uncooperative,” according to the arrest affidavit. “(The officer) was asked by a jailer to grab a spit mask…and assist officers with Word.”
Police said that Word “would not cooperate with being photographed or fingerprinted.”
The officer was attempting to help other officers place Word into a holding cell when Word punched the officer with a closed fist on the left side of his head near the temple, punched the officer in the chest and also grabbed at the officer’s face, injuring the victim’s lip.
