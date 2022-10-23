A Copperas Cove man was sentenced last week to a term of deferred adjudication probation and work release after Killeen police said he repeatedly beat a German Shepherd dog last year.
Christopher Scott Sandri, 35, was indicted on Jan. 19, on a third-degree felony charge of cruelty to a non-livestock animal by torture. Bell County court records show that he pleaded guilty to the charge on Sept. 1, in the 264th Judicial District Court.
On Thursday, in the same court, Judge Paul LePak sentenced Sandri to five years of deferred adjudication probation. Sandri also will have to serve 20 days of work release at the Bell County Jail, according to court records.
He was not being held in the Bell County Jail as of Thursday after he posted a bond of $35,000.
Killeen police began investigating the incidents on May 17, 2021, when a woman reported the abuse to the department.
“She reported that on multiple occasions, Sandri abused the family’s German Shepherd dog,” according to the arrest affidavit. “(The woman) provided videos from her cellphone. The videos show the abuse occurring on May 13, 2021, and May 14, 2021. In the videos, Sandri grabs the dog by the neck, picks it up and slams it hard into a pole. The videos also show him hitting the dog and throwing it into the wall and onto the floor.”
