A Copperas Cove man was released from jail on Monday after being sentenced to a term of deferred adjudication probation for attempting to stab a woman last year in Killeen.
Stephon Andre Barrett, 26, pleaded guilty on May 11 to a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Monday, during a livestreamed hearing in the 426th Judicial District Court, Judge Steve Duskie followed a plea agreement in the case and sentenced Barrett to 5 years of deferred adjudication probation.
Prior to the hearing, Barrett had been held in the Bell County Jail on a bond of $100,000, since his arrest on Oct. 5, 2020.
On Oct. 2, 2020, Killeen police officers were dispatched to a residence regarding a domestic assault with weapons, according to the arrest affidavit.
Officers met with a woman who was crying and grasping for breath. She said that she and Barrett had gotten into an argument over finances, when the argument turned physical.
Barrett took her phone from her, pushed her on the bed and began to strike her, police said. The victim was able to push Barrett off but then realized that he had a knife, according to the affidavit. The victim was able to ward off his attempts to stab her.
Police said that Barrett admitted there had been a physical altercation but denied he ever had a knife.
Officers were able to locate a knife matching the description given by the victim.
