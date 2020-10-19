The Copperas Cove Police Department is currently conducting an ongoing death investigation.
On Sunday, at approximately 4:53 a.m., police responded to the 3400 block of Lauren Street in reference to a domestic disturbance where a firearm was discharged, according to a news release.
Upon arrival, officers located a male gunshot victim who was identified as Jose Luis Carcano III, 31, of Copperas Cove.
Carcano was pronounced deceased at 8:30 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Guinn, according to the release.
The investigation is ongoing, and additional details may be distributed as the investigation progresses.
If you have any information regarding this incident you can contact Detective Sheldon at 254-547-8222 ext. 6892 or you can call Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers.
Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000.00 in cash for clues if your information leads to an arrest and prosecution. Tips can also be submitted online at www.tipsubmit.com.
