Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Failure to identify was reported at midnight Monday in the 6100 block of 10th Street.
Deadly conduct discharging firearm illegally was reported at 12:07 a.m. Monday in the 6200 block of Nessy Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Church Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:02 p.m. Monday in the 5400 block of Desert Willow Drive.
City warrant for another agency was reported at 2:45 p.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Westcliff Road.
Public intoxication was reported at 3;30 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Legacy Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
An assault was reported at 5;45 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Verbena Loop.
An aggravated robbery was reported at 8:39 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Botanical Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:19 p.m. Monday in the area of Gilmer Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Public intoxication was reported at 10;40 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Honeysuckle Circle.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 11;35 p.m. Monday in the area of North Roy Reynolds Drive and Roy J. Smith Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11;49 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:39 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assault, emergency medical detention was reported at 3:29 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare check was reported at 3:26 a.m. Monday in the 20 block of Oak Ridge Drive.
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:21 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of North Main Street.
Duty on striking fixture/landscaping was reported at 8:57 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
An accident was reported at 10:47 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assault, interference with emergency assistance was reported at 11:01 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of West Avenue E.
Theft was reported at 11;10 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harassment was reported at 1:44 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Gail Drive.
An accident was reported at 2:21 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:49 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest for injury to elderly, agency assist, possession of marijuana was reported at 4:44 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Third Street.
Injury to a child/elderly/disabled person, reckless bodily injury was reported at 4;36 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
An assault was reported at 4:57 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Manufacture, delivery of a controlled substance, delivery of marijuana was reported at 5:55 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Phil Avenue.
Indecent exposure was reported at 7:33 p.m. Monday in the 300 East Avenue E.
HARKER HEIGHTS
No reports were provided by the Harker Heights Police Department on Tuesday.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:58 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A traffic hazard was reported at 4:47 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 9:50 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Brown Street.
Theft was reported at 11:22 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 4:58 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:57 p.m. Monday in the 4000 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
Theft was reported at 8:46 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
