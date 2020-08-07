The Copperas Cove Police Department is asking for information on a “person of interest” in the death of Devonn Dozell Mayhew, 21, of Copperas Cove.
Around 11:13 p.m. on July 23, Cove officers found Mayhew in the roadway near the intersection of South 7th Street and West Avenue E with a gunshot wound showing no signs of life.
During the investigation, the police determined a person was in the area of the incident just before it took place. Police are asking the public to help identify the person in a photo released by CCPD.
Residents can call the Copperas Cove Police Department at 254-547-8222 or the Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111 with any information.
