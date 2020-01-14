Copperas Cove High School was on lockdown because the city police department received information that a student had a gun, which later turned out not to be the case, Copperas Cove police said Tuesday.
Police Chief Eddie Wilson, through Facebook, wrote about what led to a one-hour lockdown Monday at Cove High, and Copperas Cove Independent School District also provided more information.
The campus was on lockdown Monday due to “an unsubstantiated threat,” according to Cove ISD. The district informed parents through Facebook stating “our student resource officers assigned to the campus and others officers have responded to ensure the safety of our students and staff. Please allow the officers to do their job and do not come to the campus.”
Cove ISD spokeswoman Wendy Sledd said the initial report came to CCPD. Police received the call around 11:40 a.m., according to the police blotter and CCPD spokesman Lt. Kevin Miller.
Once the district received notification from CCPD, the school was locked down. Sledd said the district initially notified parents about the situation on social media and provided updates when they were made available.
The school district later said the lockdown was due to a knife being found in a student’s backpack and no threats had been made, but not before more than 300 parents made their way to school, parking their cars on both sides of the building.
According to Wilson’s post, there were several rumors about what happened including a possible active shooter.
Through his lengthy post, he said the department received information from a third party that a student at the high school was in possession of a gun, which turned out not to be the case.
“The school was placed on lockdown, not just because of the reported firearm, but the description of the student was vague, and his location was unknown,” Wilson wrote. “Further investigation revealed the suspect was never in possession of a firearm but instead had a six-inch survival knife, which is illegal to possess on campus. The school remained on lockdown to allow officers to confirm their findings and ensure the correct student was identified and did not have access to a firearm.”
The district informed parents on its Facebook page when the lockdown was over, which Sledd said was around 1:10 p.m.
Sledd said the district has the ability to notify all parents via phone call, text message or email.
Copperas Cove High School Principal Jimmy Shuck emailed parents about what had occurred Monday after the school day, a few hours after the situation was resolved. He also thanked them for their cooperation, Sledd said. The phone system was not utilized.
In the event of future situations, Sledd said, the top priority of the district is ensuring the safety of all students and staff. The district will release accurate information when it becomes available and when the safety of students and staff has been ensured.
Wilson also added “in law enforcement, there is no such thing as a perfect response regardless of the type of call. These situations require hard decisions that have to be made by both the CCISD and PD without the luxury of having time to analyze the aftermath of public opinion.”
The unidentified 16-year-old junior was detained at 12:14 p.m. Monday and taken from the campus at 1 p.m., Miller said. The student was taken to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center, according to the Copperas Cove police blotter. Miller could not give any information on the current status of the student, citing his juvenile status.
Sledd said the student is being disciplined according to the CCISD Student Code of Conduct.
After the lockdown, Shuck sent a statement to all staff. He informed staff of the situation and told them additional counselors and administrators were on campus to provide support to students. He also told staff that transportation for students would still be on schedule.
Some parents picked up their students at the conclusion of the lockdown. The district will have an accurate number of parent pick ups later.
