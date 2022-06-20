Copperas Cove police are trying to identify a man they think may have information about an ongoing animal cruelty investigation.
In a Facebook post Monday morning, the Copperas Cove Police Department shared three photos of a bearded man seen on surveillance footage at an undisclosed store.
"If you recognize the individual, please contact Officer Albair at 254-547-8222 or you can email him at jalbair@copperascovetx.gov," police said. "You can also report information anonymously by contacting the Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111. Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 in cash for clues if your information leads to an arrest and prosecution. No one will ever ask for your name. Any information you may have on this case or about the offender is very important."
