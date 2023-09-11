A Copperas Cove woman might face both state and federal charges after police said she sexually assaulted two children earlier this year and recorded the incidents, sharing the images using an online messaging application.
Tiffany Ann Rugen, 27, was indicted by a Coryell County grand jury in August on two first-degree felony charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child. According to police reports, the victims were a boy younger than 6 years old and a girl younger than 14 years old.
Rugen was arrested and booked into the Coryell County Jail on June 8, one day after a sergeant with the Office of the Texas Attorney General’s Child Exploitation Unit, followed by a judge, signed the pair of arrest affidavits.
She was being held on Friday in lieu of a $100,000, bond on each charge, jail records show.
The Herald was not able to confirm whether Rugen also will be facing federal charges related to the alleged production and distribution of child pornography.
“In keeping with our office’s past practices, I cannot comment on the course of ongoing investigations or prosecutions,” said First Assistant District Attorney Scott K. Stevens, via email on Friday.
The Attorney General’s Office did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
‘CYBERTIP’ LEADS TO ARREST
Both incidents allegedly occurred on Jan. 4, at a Cove residence.
An investigation began on Jan. 4, after messaging app Pinger made a “CyberTipline” report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, or NCMEC.
“This report denotes a Pinger user engaged in a chat message with another Pinger user,” according to an arrest affidavit. “During this chat conversation, four files of apparent child pornography were electronically transmitted by one of the Pinger users. Pinger is an electronic messaging mobile application (that) allows account holders to send and receive free messages and make and receive phone calls. To establish a Pinger account, the user needs only a valid email address ... or to access the application through a third-party account such as Apple, Google or Facebook.”
The initial Pinger report included a small portion of the chat conversation, the phone number of one user and the email address and phone number of another user who had the screen name “sadpanda4202,” according to the affidavit.
“On May 31, a search warrant and an affidavit were prepared, submitted and signed by Williamson County District Court Judge Donna King for the account for ‘sadpanda4202,’” police said.
The warrant was executed the same day, prompting Pinger to provide an Excel spreadsheet containing more than 13,000 chat messages sent and received by “sadpanda4202.”
Police said that just over 400 of those messages were with the person alleged to be Rugen.
“One of these images depicts an adult female approximately 25-28 years of age having brown eyes and dark unkempt hair, wearing glasses and holding a male child ... This specific image was transmitted on Jan. 4, in response to a chat message from ‘sadpanda4202,’ stating, ‘Hmm let me see u.’”
In another message the same day, “sadpanda4202” offers the person believed to be Rugen $5,000, for a nude photo of a girl, which Rugen then sent.
The images of both children allegedly depicted Rugen sexually assaulting them.
Also within the chat messages, Rugen allegedly sent “sadpanda4202” her address in Cove.
Using that information and the phone number, “a Texas driver’s license photo of Tiffany Rugen was obtained and compared to the woman in the image,” according to the affidavit. “(The Child Exploitation Unit sergeant) believes they are the same woman.”
The Herald will continue to follow this case.
