Tiffany Ann Rugen

Editor's Note

This article contains graphic content.

A Copperas Cove woman might face both state and federal charges after police said she sexually assaulted two children earlier this year and recorded the incidents, sharing the images using an online messaging application.

Tiffany Ann Rugen, 27, was indicted by a Coryell County grand jury in August on two first-degree felony charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child. According to police reports, the victims were a boy younger than 6 years old and a girl younger than 14 years old.

