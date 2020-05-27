A Copperas Cove resident has been charged with deadly conduct after a bullet went through a home in Copperas Cove on Saturday, according to Copperas Cove police.
Sharon Lynch was arrested after police responded to a shots fired call in 2100 block of Terrace Drive. A woman and her grandson were inside the house when a bullet went through the home and was embedded in the kitchen wall, according to Lt. Kevin Miller, the spokesman for the police department.
Police began searching and found shell casings in the backyard of a home in the 2100 block of Brantley Drive as well as a rifle inside the home that appeared to have been recently fired, according to Miller.
Lynch was located in the backyard and she appeared that she had been drinking, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.