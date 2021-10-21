A Copperas Cove woman, identified as 18-year-old Heaven Roberts, was arraigned Wednesday with assault of an emergency medical services personnel.
On Tuesday, Roberts was admitted as a patient to the AdventHealth-Central Texas in Killeen, the arrest affidavit said. Nurses escorted her to a room for treatment. An off-duty police officer who was working at the hospital reported hearing a disturbance coming from the room and entered to find staff restraining Roberts, the arrest affidavit said.
The officer restrained Roberts and spoke with a nurse who stated they decided to discharge Roberts after an evaluation, the arrest affidavit said. During the discharge process, Roberts became agitated because she could not find her shoes and lunged at a nurse who was entering data at a computer terminal, the arrest affidavit said. According to the arrest affidavit, Roberts hit the nurse in the face, grabbed her by the head, and kicked them. Other personnel entered and restrained Roberts. The off-duty officer examined the nurses injuries and reported redness, a scratch on their face, and a bruise on their arm which, all of which they reported were sustained in the assault.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Roberts with assault of an emergency medical services personnel and set bail at $100,000.
Other arraignments:
Micheal York was arraigned on Monday with debit card abuse. Justice of the Peace Judge Johnson set bail at $20,000.
Anthony Vrabel was arraigned on Wednesday with Possession of a controlled substance over one gram but less than 4. Johnson set bail at $25,00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.