A Copperas Cove woman was indicted by a Coryell County grand jury in September after police said she used a gun to threaten people she had accused of stealing her cell phone.
Teala Marie Lloyd-Patterson, 31, was indicted on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and three counts of unlawful restraint causing risk of serious bodily injury. She was booked into the Coryell County Jail on July 23, where she remains in lieu of bonds totaling $670,000.
Around 12:40 p.m. on July 22, Cove police were dispatched to the 500 block of Louise Street after a report of a woman holding several people at gunpoint and refusing to allow them to leave the residence, according to the arrest affidavit.
“While en route, dispatch advised that shots were fired inside the residence,” police said.
Dispatchers learned from a woman inside the residence that Lloyd-Paterson was accusing three people “of stealing her cell phone and refusing to allow anyone to leave unless it was returned,” according to the affidavit.
Police said that seven children — ranging in age from 6 months to 7 years old — were inside the residence along with the three adults and Lloyd-Paterson.
Lloyd-Paterson also called 911 during the incident, police said.
“Dispatch attempted to get her to surrender,” according to the affidavit. “(Lloyd-Paterson) refused and admitted that she would not allow anyone to leave unless her phone was returned.”
While dispatchers were speaking with Lloyd-Paterson, the woman who had initially called 911 moved to another room, opened a window and began passing children to one of the Cove police officers.
“She then left to recover two more children ... while outside the room, the officer heard (the woman) arguing with Lloyd-Paterson, (who) entered the bedroom with the pistol to close the window and was confronted by (the officer),” according to the affidavit. “He ordered her to drop the pistol and she complied and was taken into custody.”
The other two adults in the house told police that Lloyd-Paterson “pointed the pistol at (the man) several times and waved it around at everyone ... at one point, (a woman) attempted to take the pistol away from (Lloyd-Paterson), and during the struggle, a single round was fired,” police said.
Also indicted in September on unrelated charges were:
- Kevin Darnell Haynes, 58, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
- Elkyn Amado Marrero-Huertas Jr., 22, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
- Lakrishia Dshun Jacobs, 30, on a charge of assault of a peace officer.
- Chance Andrew Davis, 31, on a charge of continuous violence against the family.
- Charles Stephen Harper, 28, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
- Jacob Joseph Brinkman, 27, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- Walter Damon Patzkowski, 32, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- William Jerome Fulton, 37, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- Christopher Lee Mesa, 31, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
- Demarcus Antonio Hill, 35, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
- Brandon Allen Stone, 35, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
- Ingrid Pascale Williams, 46, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- Patrick Church, 27, on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.
- Dajhone Adontay Huggins, 24, on a charge of credit or debit card abuse.
- Pamela Kramer, 62, on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- Antonio Vasquez, 26, on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.
- Christopher James Lacy, 32, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
- Rogelio Vega-Milan, 33, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
