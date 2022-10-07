Coryell

Teala Marie Lloyd-Patterson, 31, was indicted on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and three counts of unlawful restraint causing risk of serious bodily injury

 Courtesy | Coryell County

A Copperas Cove woman was indicted by a Coryell County grand jury in September after police said she used a gun to threaten people she had accused of stealing her cell phone.

Teala Marie Lloyd-Patterson, 31, was indicted on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and three counts of unlawful restraint causing risk of serious bodily injury. She was booked into the Coryell County Jail on July 23, where she remains in lieu of bonds totaling $670,000.

