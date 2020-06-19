Instead of going to trial next week as once was planned, a Copperas Cove woman pleaded guilty this week to a felony charge. Police said her 6-year-old son drowned after she left the child unattended at a swimming pool at a Killeen apartment while she drank alcohol.
Katie Marie Rhea, 28, pleaded guilty Thursday to abandoning or endangering a child with immediate bodily injury. Sentencing was set for Aug. 3.
The case was heard remotely in the 264th Judicial District Court with Judge Paul LePak presiding. At a hearing in January, she had a trial date set for June 22.
LePak at the hearing approved a personal recognizance bond interview for Rhea, but with conditions that included not being allowed around any minor child unsupervised. Rhea was booked into Bell County Jail on July 3, 2019, and was no longer listed in jail on Friday.
The judge warned her that she is facing two to 20 years in prison because there is no plea arrangement with the state.
“I’m not making any promises but it won’t help you in sentencing if you mess up on bond,” LePak said.
Rhea said she is going to find employment and begin online classes.
“I want to show you that I’m capable of holding up to these standards,” she said to the judge. “I’ll get two jobs if I have to, to keep myself out of trouble.”
She is accused of leaving her children, who could not swim and had no flotation devices, at a Killeen apartment complex pool while she drank alcohol on Memorial Day last year, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police were called on May 27, 2019, to the Bridgewater Apartment complex in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue in reference to a child drowning.
When they arrived, they saw an unresponsive child lying on the concrete with a bystander conducting CPR. Officers could not find a pulse and it seemed the child was not breathing.
Witnesses said that Rhea left the pool area and did not return until after her child was pulled out of the deep end of the pool, according to the affidavit. Rhea told police that she left her children unattended to go to her apartment although her son could not swim and was not wearing a flotation device. Police said that she admitted to drinking alcohol that day.
Witnesses told police that she was sitting by the door of her apartment looking at her phone and drinking alcohol while her kids were at the pool.
The 6-year-old child, named Jonathan DeWitt Young, initially was transported to AdventHealth-Central Texas in Killeen and later to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple where he died on May 31, 2019.
