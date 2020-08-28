A woman whose 6-year-old son drowned last year after she left the child unattended at a pool was sentenced on Friday to a term of deferred adjudication probation.
During a remote hearing, Katie Marie Rhea, 28, of Copperas Cove was sentenced to eight years of deferred adjudication probation. She will continue to receive counseling, have to attend a victim impact panel and complete parenting classes as part of the terms of her probation.
Rhea pleaded guilty in the 264th Judicial District Court on June 18 to abandoning or endangering a child with immediate bodily injury, a second-degree felony. Police said that she was drinking alcohol while her three children, who could not swim and were not wearing flotation devices, were unattended at an apartment complex pool in Killeen.
With no plea bargain, Rhea faced up to 20 years in prison.
“There’s a lot of emotions going on inside of you, so hopefully this probation will help you come to grips with this,” said Judge Paul LePak. “It appears you recognize that probation can help you. Through a tragedy, I hope you can find something positive in your life.”
No testimony was heard during the hearing, but the judge considered several character reference letters. The state’s prosecutor “deferred to the court” and did not offer arguments.
Defense attorney John Galligan said Rhea took immediate steps to get her life in order after spending almost a year in jail before being released on a personal recognizance bond just over two months ago.
“She understands the significance of any violation, because she spent a lot of time thinking while she was in jail,” Galligan said. “She has a support network in place and is working two jobs. She wants to get treatment for the mental health issues related to the loss of her son, Jonathan.”
May 27, 2019
Police were called on Memorial Day, May 27, 2019, to the Bridgewater Apartment complex in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue in Killeen in reference to a child drowning.
When they arrived, they saw an unresponsive child lying on the concrete with a bystander conducting CPR. Officers could not find a pulse and it seemed the child was not breathing.
Witnesses said that Rhea left the pool area and did not return until after her child was pulled out of the deep end of the pool, according to the affidavit.
Police said that the investigation showed that she was sitting by the door of her apartment looking at her phone and drinking alcohol while her kids were at the pool.
The 6-year-old child, Jonathan DeWitt Young, initially was transported to AdventHealth hospital in Killeen and later to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple where he died on May 31, 2019.
