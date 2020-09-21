“Cowboy gun,” crash into home keeps KPD busy over weekend

A ‘cowboy gun” was used in a shooting on Saturday in Killeen that has led to a criminal charge.
Kevin Mosley, 58, has been charged with one count of deadly conduct/discharge of a firearm into a habitation, building of vehicle, according to a criminal complaint affidavit.
Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to a residence in response to a caller who said her ex-boyfriend, identified as Mosley, had fired a gun into her home. Officers said Mosley exhibited signs of intoxication.
The caller said Mosley had been helping her vacate her home when he tripped and fell, then pulled out a gun and fired through the open front door. A search by officers recovered a revolver under a decorative brick and multiple bullet holes. Mosley described his firearm, a revolver, as looking like “a cowboy gun.”
Mosley’s bond has been set at $50,000.
In unrelated incidents, Nathan Thompson, 55, has been charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, also on Saturday. At approximately 11:08 p.m. a KPD officer observed a suspect, later identified as Thompson, fail to signal a turn at Andover and West Jasper drives, according to an affidavit. The officer initiated a traffic stop, but the suspect increased his speed and ultimately crashed into a bedroom wall of a resident on Orchid Drive. Thompson then exited the vehicle and was apprehended by officers.
His bond has been set at $20,000.
In another Saturday incident, a convicted sex offender is charged with failure to register as such following a violent encounter.
Leonel Burgos Hernandez, 28, has been charged with sex offenders duty to register 10 years/annually after KPD officers were responded to a residence, where an individual who said he was giving food to his children said another individual name “Leo” punched him in the face. An investigation, including identification from a photo line-up determined “Leo” to be Burgos-Hernandez, and that as of Saturday he had not registered as a sex offender due to his 2014 Nebraska conviction for second-degree sexual assault involving a 15 year-old girl.
His bond has been set at $100,000, according to the affidavit.
Natalie Rose Monet Jackson, 24, has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to an affidavit. On Thursday KPD officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that had committed multiple traffic violations.
The driver, identified as Jackson, and a passenger were detained and questioned, providing conflicting stories about what they were doing in that particular area.
Jackson lit a fresh cigarette, which the officer knew to be common when someone is trying to mask the odor of narcotics, as well as told officers they had just driven from a part of town known to the officer to be a high-crime area.
A search led to a handgun being recovered from under the driver’s seat, the affidavit stated.
Both Jackson and the passenger are convicted felons, with Jackson having a 2016 conviction in Indiana for promotion of human trafficking of a minor, with less than five years from her release from confinement, the affidavit said.
Her bond has been set at $100,000.
