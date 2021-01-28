Credit application leads to fraud arrest

Fraudulent information used at a Killeen car dealership has led to a criminal charge, police said.
Mychael Dante Johnson, 39, or Fort Worth, has been charged with one count of fraud — use/possession of identifying information, more than five, according to a criminal complaint affidavit.
The Killeen Police Department was contacted by the general manager of a Killeen car dealership who said a person had submitted an application for credit containing fraudulent information, specifically a name, date of birth and Social Security number belonging to another customer.
When the manager contacted the other customer, the customer confirm that the information was his but that he had not given anyone consent to use it.
Police learned from the manager that the person who had applied for credit was going to pick up a vehicle there on Tuesday. On that day, police went to the lot where the vehicle was supposed to be delivered. There the suspect, Johnson, identified himself, and a KPD officer located a driver’s license on Johnson which had his photograph but the name and date of birth of the person who’s information had been used fraudulently, according to the affidavit.
Johnson’s bond has been set at $50,000.
