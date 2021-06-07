KILLEEN
Public intoxication was reported at 12:57 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North 10th Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:31 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North 8th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance group 2 was reported at 1;46 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Loma Vista Parkway and South Fort Hood Street.
Unlawful carrying weapons was reported at 1:49 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Bellaire Drive and Trimmer Road.
Aggravated Assault was reported at 2:55 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Shofner Street.
Failure to identify a fugitive was reported at 10 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 10:18 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Massey Street and Wood Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at noon Sunday in the 1800 block of NW South Young Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at noon Sunday in the 3800 block of Shell Rock Drive.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 12:01 p.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of Atkinson Avenue.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 12:50 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of 12th Street.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 1 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North 12th Street.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 1:45 p.m. Sunday on North College Street and West Young Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance group 4 was reported at 4:47 p.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Florence Road.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 5;41 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Metropolitan Drive and South WS Young Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:04 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of 18th Street.
COPPERAS COVE
The City of Copperas Cove did not provide police reports on Monday.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Credit card or debit card abuse was reported at 11:59 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Bee Line Lane.
Theft/failure to appear was reported at 12:34 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Assistance of another agency was reported at 6:55 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Maya Trail.
LAMPASAS
An arrest was reported at 2:34 a.m. Sunday in he 500 block of South Key Avenue for suspicion of possession of less than 2 grams of marijuana.
Harassment was reported at 9:59 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Theft was reported at 2:56 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South Willis Street.
A disturbance was reported at 9:10 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East Avenue J.
Harassment was reported at 9:22 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Criminal Mischief was reported at 9:54 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South Ridge Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:02 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
Compiled by Xiana Fontno
For more crime coverage, go to kdhnews.com/crime/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.