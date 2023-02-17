Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Burglary of building was reported Thursday at 12:42 a.m. in the 4300 block of Clear Creek Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported Thursday at 6 a.m. in the 600 block of Hall Avenue.
Theft was reported Thursday at 10:55 a.m. in the 1100 block of Harbour Avenue.
Theft was reported Thursday at 11:32 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Theft of vehicle was reported Thursday at 12:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Burglary of habitation was reported Thursday at 1 p.m. in the 400 block of Bremser Avenue.
Possession of controlled substance was reported Thursday at 1:01 p.m. at South Fort Hood Street and West Jasper Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported Thursday at 3:41 p.m. at 200 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported Thursday at 4:07 p.m. in the 2200 block of Davis Avenue.
Narcotics investigation was reported Thursday at 4:38 p.m. in the 1000 block of Mary Jane Court.
Aggravated assault was reported Thursday at 4:47 p.m. in the 2100 block of South WS Young Drive.
City warrant was reported Thursday at 4:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
City warrant was reported Thursday at 8:10 p.m. at East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Seameans Street.
City warrant for other agency was reported Thursday at 11 p.m. at Lake Road and North 38th Street.
Harker Heights
Theft was reported Thursday at 6:18 p.m. in the 800 block of Indian Trail drive.
Copperas Cove
Burglary of habitation was reported Thursday at 4:36 a.m. in the 200 block of East Avenue B.
Arrest warrant was reported Thursday at 7:22 a.m. in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Arrest warrant was reported Thursday at 7:23 a.m. in the 900 block of Courtney Lane.
Suicide was reported Thursday at 7:39 a.m. in the 2600 block of Dennis Street.
Found property was reported Thursday at 9:39 a.m. in the 600 block of Town Square.
Aggravated assault with deadly weapon was reported Thursday at 11:10 a.m. in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Agency assist was reported Thursday at 11:14 a.m. in the 200 block of South 1st Street.
Criminal trespass was reported Thursday at 11:40 a.m. in the 400 block of North Main Street.
Assault on public servant was reported Thursday at 12:13 p.m. in the 100 block of FM 3046.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported Thursday at 12:42 p.m. in the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported Thursday at 1:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Arrest warrant was reported Thursday at 1:50 p.m. in the 400 block of North Main Street.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported Thursday at 3:12 p.m. in the 300 block of East Business Highway 190.
Welfare concern was reported Thursday at 3:48 p.m. in the 900 block of North Main Street.
Assault was reported Thursday at 4:38 p.m. in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Lampasas
Theft was reported Thursday at 3:10 p.m. in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal trespass was reported Thursday at 7:46 p.m. in the 600 block of South Chestnut Street.
Criminal trespass was reported Thursday at 8:47 p.m. in the 800 block of North Pecan Street.
Compiled by Paul Bryant
