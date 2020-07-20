Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Assault by contact was reported at midnight Sunday in the 1100 block of 28th Street,
Unlawful restraint was reported at 12:08 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Botanical Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 9:36 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:55 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Anna Lee Drive.
Copperas Cove
Welfare concern was reported at 12:43 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 9:04 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:53 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Tyler Drive.
Found property was reported at 1:24 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Judy Lane.
Welfare concern was reported at 3:04 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
Welfare concern was reported at 3:30 p.m., Sunday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harassment was reported at 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of 4th Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 7:41 p.m., Sunday in the 600 block of North Main Street.
An arrest was made at 8:04 p.m. Sunday for suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, tamper/fabricate evidence, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces in the 1200 block of South 3rd Street.
Assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 11:06 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Sunset Lane
Harker Heights
Welfare concern was reported at 8:44 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Found property was reported at 8:35 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Mohican Trail.
Burglary of vehicles was reported that occurred between the hours of Saturday at 10 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Found property was reported at 9:02 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Bolder Run Road.
Unlicensed carrying of a weapon was reported at 10:01 p.m., Sunday in the 100 block of West Mockingbird Lane.
Lampasas
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:35 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East 9th Street.
Runaway was reported at 1:32 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East 8th Street.
Theft was reported at 7:45 p.m.. Sunday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue,
