Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 1:14 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of Wisconsin Street.
Burglary of building with forced entry was reported at 10 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Terrace Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 11 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of West Rancier Avenue.
A city warrant was issued at 3:07 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Metropolitan Drive.
Pedestrian walking on roadway-not facing traffic was reported at 3:21 p.m.. Friday in the 400 block of East Sprott.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 6:20 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 10th Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 6:45 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Trimmier Road.
Copperas Cove
Found property was reported at 9:12 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Mattie Drive,
An accident was reported at 12:08 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190,
Found property was reported at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of South Main Street.
An accident was reported at 1:01 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Veterans Avenue and Mary Street.
An accident was reported at 1:20 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190,
Welfare concern was reported at 3:14 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Constitution Drive.
Assault with bodily injury-family violence and welfare concern was reported at 4:13 p.m. Friday at the intersection of North 1st Street and Courtney Lane,
Criminal mischief-inconvenience was reported at 4:47 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Dekort Street,
Unattended death and forced entry was reported at 6:43 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Veterans Avenue,
Emergency medical detention was reported at 8:40 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Willowbrook Street.
Harker Heights
The City of Harker Heights does not release a police blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
Curfew violation was reported at 12:05 a.m. Friday in WM Brook Park.
Suspicious person was reported at 12:21 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of East 3rd Street.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:16 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:22 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Theft was reported at 4:38 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Old Georgetown Road,
An arrest was made for two warrants for indecency with a child with sexual contact and indecency with child exposure at 7:14 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 9:33 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of East 4th Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 9:58 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of East Central Expressway.
Public intoxication was reported at 1:44 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Plum Street,
Harassment was reported at 6:01 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 6:07 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
Domestic disturbance was reported at 11:07 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of East 4th Street.
