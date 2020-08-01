Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Felony theft was reported at 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of East Rancier Avenue,
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 4;30 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Southside Drive.
Debit/credit card abuse was reported at 5:30 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Garner Street.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 9 a.m.. Friday in the 14000 block of 2nd Street.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 11:15 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Aggravated assault was reported at 1 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
A city warrant was reported at 9:16 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 9:51 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Gilmer Street.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 2:15 a.m. Friday for possession of a controlled substance under a gram in the 1600 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:55 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Tyler Drive.
Interference with child custody was reported at 4:49 p.m.. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 5:58 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of North 1st Street.
Found property was reported at 6:08 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Cline Drive.
An accident was reported at 6:46 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of East Avenue D.
Evading arrest/detention using a vehicle was reported at 11:51 p.m. at the intersection of Pleasant Lane and Lynn Lane.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights Police Department do not release blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
Suspicious person was reported at 1:03 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Suspicious person was reported at 2:39 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 3:24 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 7:11 a.m. Friday at West First Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 9:09 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Fraud was reported at 10:10 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of North Key Avenue.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 11:59 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Chestnut Street.
An major accident with no injuries was reported at 3;42 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Assault by threat was reported at 6:42 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of West 6th Street.
A minor accident was reported with no injuries at 7:13 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Diamond Ridge Drive.
Suspicious person was reported at 9:13 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 10:21 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East 9th Street.
