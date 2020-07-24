Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Aggravated assault was reported at 12:47 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Trimmier Road.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:55 a.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Purser Drive.
Deadly conduct discharges of a firearm towards a habitation, building, or person was reported at 2 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of North College Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:22 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of West Jasper Drive.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 10:16 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Andover Drive.
Copperas Cove
General information was reported at 10:16 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Isabelle Drive.
A theft of a vehicle was reported at 10:20 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Savile Manner.
Possession of a controlled substance police grade 1 and 3 and possession of a dangerous drug was reported at 12:09 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 1:08 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Tyler Drive.
Unattended death was reported at 1:53 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block North 9th Street.
An arrest was made at 2 p.m. Thursday in the 500 East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a habitation and found property was reported at 2:59 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
Assault causing bodily injury-family violence was reported at 4:45 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Gail Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 7:19 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Hickory Circle.
Two arrests were made for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug at 9:40 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Meggs Street.
A death investigation was reported at 11:10 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of West Avenue E and South 7th Street.
Assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 11:47 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Marston Street.
Harker Heights
There were no reports from the Harker Heights Police Department on Friday.
Lampasas
An assault was reported at 2:49 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Reckless driver was reported at 8:26 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:01 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East Avenue G.
Fraud was reported at 12:29 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East 3rd Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 3:36 p.m. Thursday on East Highway 190.
Criminal trespass was reported at 4:23 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East 4th Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 6:03 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Harassment was reported at 7:08 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South Spring Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:14 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Vine Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 7:53 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:27 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of South US Highway 281.
Harassment was reported at 11:05 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:49 p.m. Thursday at WM Brook Park.
