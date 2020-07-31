Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Copperas Cove
An accident was reported at 2:43 a.m. Thursday resulting in an arrest at 3:04 a.m. for driving while intoxicated in the 2300 block of Guy Circle.
An arrest was made at 6;36 a.m. Thursday for a warrant for criminal trespassing in the 302 block of East Avenue E.
Theft was reported at 7:19 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Phil Avenue,
An arrest was made at 7:42 a.m. Thursday for a warrant for failure to identify and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces.
An accident was reported at 7:54 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Myra Lou Avenue.
A welfare concern was reported at 8:27 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of West Anderson Avenue.
A runaway was reported at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Brookview Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported was reported at 2:40 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Mary Street.
Sexual assault of a child was reported at 3:26 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A welfare concern was reported at 4:53 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Mattie Drive.
A fleet accident was reported at 5;41 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Highway Avenue,
A welfare concern was reported at 8:15 p.m. Thursday in 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Unattended death was reported at 9:50 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Carroll Drive.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights Police Department did not release reports on Thursday.
Lampasas
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 9:55 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East 3rd Street.
Domestic disturbance was reported at 11:08 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
Fraud was reported at 1:14 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 3:00 p.m. Thursday on Lively Lane.
Fraud was reported at 3:54 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East North Avenue,
Criminal trespass was reported at 8:47 p.m., Thursday in the 100 block of South Chestnut Street.
Theft was reported at 9:07 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue,
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:08 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South Chestnut Street.
