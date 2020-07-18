Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Terroristic threat was reported at 1 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 4:15 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Interstate Highway and South Fort Hood Street.
Driving while intoxicated subsequent was reported at 12:49 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:15 p.m. Friday at the intersection of North 2nd Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Interference with duties of a public servant was reported at 4:48 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue. Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 8 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Copperas Cove
Burglary of a building criminal mischief-inconvenience was reported at 9:37 a.m. Friday in the 2600 block of Dennis Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:16 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Veterans Avenue.
A stolen firearm was recovered with assist from another agency at 11:09 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
Welfare concern was reported at 11:19 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of Clara Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle, theft or firearm was reported at 2:16 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
Unattended death was reported at 4:58 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Cottonwood Drive.
Theft by check was reported at 5:35 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Shady Lane.
Suicide/Attempted suicide was reported at 7:16 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Live Oak Drive.
Welfare concern was reported at 11:13 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Creek Street.
Harker Heights
The police department does not release a blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
Harassment was reported at 2:46 a.m. Friday in the block of Alexander Lane.
A disturbance was reported at 9:38 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
A minor accident with no injuries was reported at 12:58 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 5:20 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:09 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 7:24 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of East 4th Street.
Domestic disturbance was reported at 9:54 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Disturbance was reported at 10:28 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of North Ridge Street.
Theft was reported at 11:22 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of West 2nd Street.
Compiled by Cade Smith
