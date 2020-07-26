Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Saturday in the 2200 block of Shoemaker Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at midnight Saturday at the intersection of East Central Texas Expressway and Weldon Way.
Possession of a controlled substance, group 2, was reported at 12:16 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Second Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:05 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Central Texas Expressway and Hoover Hill Road.
Aggravated kidnapping was reported at 3:40 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Grace Point Drive.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 5:08 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Becker Drive and Illinois Avenue.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 8:43 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at noon Saturday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Possession of marijuana under two ounces was reported at 6:06 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Botanical Drive and Zinnia Drive.
Possession of marijuana under two ounces was reported at 7:12 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of North Fort Hood Street and West D Avenue.
Criminal mischief class C was reported at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Old FM 440 Road.
Possession of marijuana under two ounces was reported at 9:14 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of North Second Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 8:48 a.m. Saturday for possession of marijuana under two ounces in the 300 block of South Main Street.
An arrest was made at 10:48 a.m. Saturday for assault of a pregnant woman, abandoning/endangering child imminent danger bodily injury in the 900 block of North Seventh Street.
An arrest was made at 11:47 a.m. Saturday for abandoning/endangering child imminent danger bodily injury assault with bodily injury family-violence and criminal mischief in the 900 block of North 7th Street.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 12:20 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 4:23 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of West Business Highway U.S. 190 and Georgetown Road.
Harker Heights
The police department does not release a blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
A reckless driver was reported at 3:29 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of North U.S. Highway 281.
Suspicious activity was reported at 3:41 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of North Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 3:58 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 6;12 p.m. Saturday on Chris Avenue.
An arrest was made at 9:18 p.m. Saturday for evading on foot and possession of a controlled substance in the 2300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An arrest was made at 9:18 p.m. Saturday for evading on foot, driving while license was invalid and possession of a controlled substance in the 2300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.