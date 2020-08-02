Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Assault by contact was reported at 12:35 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Estelle Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported at 6 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of North College Street.
Copperas Cove
Terroristic threat was reported at 9:29 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Cedar Drive.
Theft was reported at 10:50 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Joe Morse Drive.
Found property was reported at 11:04 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 11:53 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Runaway was reported at 12:42 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Northern Dove Lane.
An arrest was made at 2:20 p.m. Saturday for a warrant for theft and two or more previous convictions in the 200 block of Robertson Avenue.
Terroristic threat of family/household, assault by contact-family violence was reported at 3:23 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Hackberry Street.
Possession of a controlled substance under a gram, possession of drug paraphernalia and welfare concern was reported at 5:21 p.m. Saturday which led to an arrest at 6:17 for possession of a controlled substance under a gram, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and possession of a dangerous drug in the 1400 block of Cross Street.
Found property was reported at 8:07 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Theft was reported at 8:14 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights Police Department do not release blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
Domestic disturbance was reported at 12:34 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North Broad Street.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:51 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
Reckless driver was reported at 2:38 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of South US Highway 281.
Loud music was reported at 9:08 p.m. Saturday on Samac Lane.
Online Extra: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.