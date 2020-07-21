Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Police reports were not available from the Killeen Police Department as of press time.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 12:03 a.m. Monday for assault with bodily injury-family violence in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
Assault by threat-family violence was reported at 12:05 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Live Oak Drive.
Forced entry and welfare concern was reported at 1:03 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
An arrest was made at 6:20 a.m.. Monday for a warrant for theft in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 8:59 a.m. Monday at the intersection of East Business Highway 190 and Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:25 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:03 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Paula Street.
Found property was reported at 3:05 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Main Street.
Fraudulent use and possession identifying information was reported 4:56 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
Recovery of a stolen firearm was reported at 4:56 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Patterson Street and Atkinson Avenue.
Strike of a fixture/highway landscaping was reported at 8:10 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Block South FM 116.
Unattended death was reported at 8:45 p.m.. Monday in the 700 block of South 1st Street.
Harker Heights
Criminal trespassing was reported at 1:16 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:16 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Indian Trail.
Lampasas
Harassment was reported at 1:16 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious person was reported at 3:37 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Fourth Street.
Domestic disturbance was reported at 9:29 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Fraud was reported at 10:06 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Sunrise Hills.
Disturbance was reported at 11:35 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of West 2nd Street.
An accident was reported at 1:19 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Naruna Road
