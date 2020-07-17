Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:24 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Lake Charles Avenue.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 6:39 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of West Avenue C and Washington Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 7 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North College Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:25 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Royal Crest Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:50 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Florence Road and Lowe’s Boulevard.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 4:26 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Duty on striking a highway fixture or landscape was reported at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Estes Drive.
Copperas Cove
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 1 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Blanket Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 1:46 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South 13th Street.
An arrest was made at 1:53 a.m. Thursday for suspicion of assault with bodily injury in the 2900 block of Starlight Drive.
Assisting the Bell County Sheriff’s Office was reported at 2:41 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of North 1st Street.
An arrest was made at 3:26 a.m. Thursday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 300 block of North First Street.
Harassment by phone was reported at 8:53 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A welfare concern was reported at 12:07 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 12:14 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Karen Street.
Aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported at 3:57 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 5:48 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 5:58 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West Avenue B.
Assault by contact was reported at 6:16 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Lubbock Drive.
An arrest was made at 9:05 p.m. Thursday for suspicion of criminal trespass and evading arrest in the 2500 block of Live Oak Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 9:10 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Phyllis Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:44 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:21 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Knights Way.
Theft was reported at 2:45 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Edwards Drive.
Lampasas
A suspicious person was reported at 12:52 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East Avenue J.
A disturbance was reported at 4:06 a.m. Thursday on Acorn Street.
An arrest was made at 7:14 a.m. Thursday for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury in the 10 block of Acorn Street.
Harassment was reported at 12:11 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
An arrest was made at 2 p.m. Thursday for a Lampasas Police Department warrant in the 300 block of South Spring Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 3:08 p.m. Thursday on South U.S. Highway 281.
A disturbance was reported at 3:28 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Eighth Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:11 p.m. Thursday on South U.S. Highway 281.
Theft was reported at 7:25 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Gamel Street.
Harassment was reported at 7:52 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Fifth Street.
Loud music was reported at 8:46 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
Shots fired was reported at 10:49 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Old Georgetown Road.
