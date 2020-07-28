Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at 1 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Avenue.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 11 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Root Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5 p.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Lake Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Silverway Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:22 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A city warrant was reported at 9:07 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of North 10th Street.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 5:17 a.m. Monday for terroristic threat and two arrest warrants for terroristic threat in the 1100 block of Pecan Avenue.
Fraudulent use possession of indentifying information was reported at 10:27 a.m. Monday in the 2400 block of West Avenue B.
Accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported at 10:55 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraudulent use possession of indentifying information was reported at 12:44 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Suja Lane.
Illegal dumping was reported at 2:08 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of North Main Street.
Mail theft was reported at 4:48 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Washington Avenue.
Theft was reported at 5:58 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Mountain Avenue,
Assault by contact was reported at 11:54 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Cline Drive and Katelyn Circle.
Harker Heights
An arrest was made at 6:44 p.m. Monday for possession of drug paraphernalia, unlicensed carrying of a weapon, disorderly conduct and discharge/display of a firearm in the 1900 block of Chiricahua Trace
Lampasas
A disturbance was reported at 9;56 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East 4th Street.
Lost property was reported at 10:48 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 2:14 p.m. Monday at Samac Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:40 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
Public intoxication was reported at 5:50 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Avenue H.
An arrest was made at 7:51 p.m. Monday for warrant (possession of drug paraphernalia), theft, public intoxication, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 700 block of North Key Avenue.
