This woman was seen attempting to pass a forged check at the Vera Bank Financial Institution located at 2201 E. Stan Schlueter Loop on Dec. 16, police said.

The Bell County Crime Stoppers and Killeen Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman accused of forgery, according to a post on KPD's Facebook page.

According to the post, KPD received information Dec. 16 that a woman had recently entered the Vera Bank Financial Institution located at 2201 E. Stan Schlueter Loop and attempted to cash a forged check. The woman left the scene before police arrived.

