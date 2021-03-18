On May 18, 2020, the county attorney for Bell County, Jim Nichols, announced that a justice of the peace for the Killeen area was resigning.
The reason for Daryl Peters’ abrupt resignation?
Health reasons, Nichols told FME News Service.
Normally an elected position, Bell County justices of the peace have many official duties — from declaring people dead to setting bail at criminal arraignment hearings. Peters, however, was appointed to the position in 2019 to replace ousted Killeen Democrat Claudia Brown, who a jury decided to remove from the elected position after determining she was incompetent. In a highly publicized and politically heated search for a replacement, Peters was selected by Bell County commissioners to fill the seat, one of two justices of the peace who represent the Killeen area.
Peters, an Army veteran and former Killeen Planning and Zoning chairman, ran for election in last year’s March primary, losing to then-Killeen City Councilman Gregory Johnson.
But there was more to the Peters’ resignation than what Nichols initially said.
On May 19, 2020, Nichols admitted in response to FME News Service questions that “things happened that could have muddied the water out there.”
The issue was resolved without legal action when Peters resigned, FME News Service reported at the time; however, Nichols didn’t explain what the “legal action” might have been.
After renewed questions from the Herald in June, Nichols said there was an incident involving Peters at the Killeen City Jail shortly before he resigned.
“It is an active investigation,” Nichols said at the time, adding Peters was taking steps to resolve the case.
KPD did an investigation “regarding kind of a misdemeanor theft. There was a video with that investigation. My office screened the case,” Nichols said in June. “I personally looked through all the facts of the case. I told Killeen that we would proceed with the case. At that point, there were some negotiations with JP Peters as far as he was willing to resign in hopes of taking care of all this. There were some other — I don’t want to say conditions — I guess a little bit of a condition about what else he would need to do as far as perhaps taking a class and not getting in any other trouble. In other words, I was treating it like a normal shoplifting case once he had decided to resign. So, technically, it’s still open until he finishes up with some of the other things.”
Nichols said Peters was required to take a “theft intervention” course.
Active case
In the meantime, the Herald submitted an open records request to the Killeen Police Department jail for video footage of the incident Nichols described.
The request was denied, pending completion of the case.
“The case you are referring to is still active and it is the policy of the department that we do not comment on active cases. We will comment further at the conclusion of the criminal case,” KPD Chief Charles Kimble said in an email to the Herald at the time.
When asked specifically what Peters is accused of, Nichols answered: “I really don’t want to get into all the specific facts of the situation, but it was a minor theft at the jail that took place that we were willing to file a case on. ... I don’t want to comment any further.”
Nichols said Peters’ resignation was not a requirement for not filing charges in the case.
Nichols said last year the case should have been cleared up by last summer, but it has now dragged on for 10 months. The Herald has tried to reach Peters in that time, but was unsuccessful.
Peters never completed his “theft intervention” course, which Nichols later said changed to some kind of counseling session.
“I called his attorney in January asking where my stuff is,” Nichols said to the Herald last week.
And just as the criminal case, the Herald’s open-records request for the video also remains active. City officials have indicated they would release the video once criminal charges are no longer pending.
An end of the case?
Nichols told the Herald on Thursday he spoke to Peters’ attorney, who said Peters had completed the required counseling, but the county attorney had yet to receive the paperwork on it. Nichols said he expects that paperwork to arrive at his office Friday.
“They have told me he has finished counseling,” Nichols said, adding he would also notify Killeen officials that they can release the video to the Herald on Friday.
The video reportedly shows Peters, who was on duty as justice of the peace at the time, stealing some gloves from the jail that did not belong to him.
“The actual value of the gloves was ... $5.98,” Nichols said.
He said the theft intervention class was not really appropriate because the incident was less about theft, and more about Peters’ “concern about catching COVID.” Nichols said.
The Bell County Attorney’s office oversees prosecution of adult major misdemeanor offenders, such as driving while intoxicated, domestic violence, motor vehicle burglary, and many animal abuse offenses, according to the Bell County website.
Even though the misdemeanor case has dragged on for 10 months, Nichols said Peters was not getting preferential treatment because he was in the role of a Bell County elected official.
“If it was a regular person, assuming they had not been in trouble before,” they would have been handled in much the same way, Nichols said.
He said the coronavirus pandemic has caused delays in the court system, including trials and the types of intervention courses or counseling that Peters was in.
“We had to put a lot of stuff on the back burner,” Nichols said.
