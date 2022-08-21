Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Theft, possession of stolen firearm was reported at midnight Saturday in the 1100 block of Willow Springs Road.
Public intoxication was reported at midnight Saturday in the 1500 block of Arkansas Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:53 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 12:57 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Branch Drive.
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 2:12 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Gigante Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:20 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of West Elms Road.
Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 2:46 a.m. Saturday in the area of East G Avenue and North Fourth Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:54 a.m. Saturday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South W.S. Young Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of Robinett Road and West Stan Schleuter Loop.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 6100 block of Temora Loop.
An assault was reported at noon Saturday in the 1800 block of Gautier Avenue.
Burglary of habitation by forced entry was reported at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Bald Eagle Court.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:10 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:39 p.m. Saturday in the area of South College Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 3 p.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of Barbed Wire Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 3:02 p.m. Saturday in the area of Monroe Loop and North Roy Reynolds Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 6:08 p.m. Saturday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and West Hallmark Avenue.
Failure to stop, render aid was reported at 6:55 p.m. Saturday in the area of West Central Texas Expressway and West Jasper Drive.
City warrant for another agency was reported at 7:13 p.m. Saturday in the area of Daffodil Drive and Orchid Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 7:31 p.m. Saturday in the 10100 block of North 12th Street.
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 8:45 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:45 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
copperas cove
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish a police blotter on weekends or holidays.
harker heights
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish a police blotter on weekends or holidays.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious Vehicle was reported at 1:04 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Noise disturbance was reported at 2:07 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Second Street.
An accident was reported at 3:07 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 4:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:47 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:14 p.m. Saturday on South U.S. Highway 281.
Harassment was reported at 5:32 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of West North Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:33 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South Ridge Street.
A theft was reported at 6:06 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Harassment was reported at 6:48 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Park Place.
An assault was reported at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Main Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:43 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of South Spring Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 10:49 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Main Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:10 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of South Spring Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 11:18 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Main Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:53 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of North Spring Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more local crime news at kdhnews.com/crime
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.